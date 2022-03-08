 Skip to main content

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:30pm   Comments
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock moved upwards by 21.9% to $6.06 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 204.2K, which is 114.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $605.7 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares moved upwards by 21.59% to $13.4. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 883.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 152.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $592.7 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 19.46% to $3.13. Trading volume for CPS Technologies's stock is 223.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 72.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares rose 18.62% to $4.84. Dave's stock is trading at a volume of 457.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $20.39. SunPower's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 267.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares rose 15.6% to $1.62. GSE Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 70.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 163.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

 

Losers

  • BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) stock fell 17.9% to $7.89 during Tuesday's regular session. BigBear.ai Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 586.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 264.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares fell 14.34% to $2.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 76.0K shares, making up 168.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $255.0 million.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock declined by 11.19% to $11.12. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock fell 10.72% to $2.0. Trading volume for HeartCore Enterprises's stock is 192.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares fell 10.2% to $2.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 624.2K shares, making up 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

