12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:30pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares rose 17.2% to $9.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 103.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.2 million.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock moved upwards by 15.57% to $10.57. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 72.6% of WW International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.0 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock rose 15.09% to $1.22. Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 140.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 374.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares increased by 14.7% to $1.75. As of 12:30 EST, Shift Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 38.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $142.6 million.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock moved upwards by 14.46% to $2.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 71.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.8 million.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares increased by 13.66% to $1.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 248.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.

 

Losers

  • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock decreased by 40.1% to $15.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 730.7K shares is 45.5% of Inspirato's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $748.8 million.
  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares fell 27.05% to $1.43. Digital Brands Group's stock is trading at a volume of 761.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 154.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares declined by 19.84% to $3.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 605.8K, which is 143.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 16.28% to $2.16. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 13.84% to $1.37. As of 12:30 EST, Moxian (BVI)'s stock is trading at a volume of 139.5K, which is 69.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock declined by 12.8% to $2.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 408.2K shares, making up 327.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

