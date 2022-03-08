12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock rose 86.8% to $1.14 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 326.2% of Kala Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.4 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares increased by 32.56% to $5.21. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 641.1% of Voyager Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $197.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares increased by 17.86% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $187.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares rose 16.62% to $4.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 62.1K, which is 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares moved upwards by 16.25% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock moved upwards by 15.53% to $3.0. Trading volume for Clover Health Investments's stock is 20.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock declined by 21.6% to $4.31 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 300.8K shares is 310.2% of Yield10 Bioscience's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares fell 18.3% to $0.68. GBS's stock is trading at a volume of 865.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares fell 15.68% to $1.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.9K shares, making up 18.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock fell 15.22% to $12.59. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 900.8K shares, making up 127.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares decreased by 14.65% to $2.74. As of 12:30 EST, Atreca's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 176.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock fell 13.56% to $0.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 42.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
