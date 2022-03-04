 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares increased by 15.1% to $1.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 568.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares rose 10.84% to $25.46. Trading volume for Peabody Energy's stock is 14.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 206.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock rose 10.55% to $19.16. Trading volume for PBF Energy's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stock increased by 8.1% to $51.62. The current volume of 43.5 million shares is 220.5% of Occidental Petroleum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.2 billion.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $2.79. Borr Drilling's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 269.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $417.6 million.
  • Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock moved upwards by 6.44% to $5.28. The current volume of 631.1K shares is 95.3% of Amplify Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $200.7 million.

 

Losers

  • EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) stock decreased by 16.0% to $1.05 during Friday's regular session. EzFill Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 256.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 111.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock decreased by 10.19% to $1.42. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 181.5% of U.S. Well Services's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMPY + BORR)

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 2%; SAB Biotherapeutics Shares Slide
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: U.S. Stocks Mixed; Dollar Tree Reports Mixed Q4 Results
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com