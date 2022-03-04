8 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares increased by 15.1% to $1.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 568.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares rose 10.84% to $25.46. Trading volume for Peabody Energy's stock is 14.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 206.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock rose 10.55% to $19.16. Trading volume for PBF Energy's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stock increased by 8.1% to $51.62. The current volume of 43.5 million shares is 220.5% of Occidental Petroleum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.2 billion.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $2.79. Borr Drilling's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 269.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $417.6 million.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock moved upwards by 6.44% to $5.28. The current volume of 631.1K shares is 95.3% of Amplify Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $200.7 million.
Losers
- EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) stock decreased by 16.0% to $1.05 during Friday's regular session. EzFill Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 256.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 111.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock decreased by 10.19% to $1.42. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 181.5% of U.S. Well Services's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million.
