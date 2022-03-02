12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares increased by 38.3% to $27.03 during Wednesday's regular session. Nordstrom's stock is trading at a volume of 45.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 827.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares rose 26.24% to $47.34. The current volume of 74.5K shares is 152.2% of Rocky Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $345.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock moved upwards by 18.47% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.6 million, which is 109.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 14.46% to $0.17. As of 12:30 EST, Molecular Data's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million, which is 192.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock rose 13.98% to $0.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.3 million shares, making up 368.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock rose 12.58% to $64.96. As of 12:30 EST, Scientific Games's stock is trading at a volume of 921.6K, which is 104.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares declined by 23.6% to $5.33 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 957.9K shares is 348.6% of a.k.a. Brands Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares decreased by 23.19% to $7.93. 1stdibs.com's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 481.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $300.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares declined by 16.43% to $29.96. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 257.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock fell 13.33% to $53.66. Rivian Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 23.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 billion.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares decreased by 12.58% to $1.46. As of 12:30 EST, Zhangmen Education's stock is trading at a volume of 108.2K, which is 64.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock decreased by 11.68% to $16.82. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 45.7% of Farfetch's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
