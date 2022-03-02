12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares moved upwards by 30.5% to $11.33 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Arlo Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 471.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) shares increased by 15.54% to $244.04. Trading volume for EPAM Sys's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 166.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion.
- BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) stock rose 14.1% to $6.39. As of 12:30 EST, BTRS Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 949.1K, which is 96.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares increased by 11.19% to $1.39. ClearSign Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 64.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) stock moved upwards by 10.77% to $17.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares, making up 91.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares rose 10.45% to $17.01. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 610.2K shares, making up 121.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock declined by 18.5% to $1.7 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.8 million, which is 74.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $476.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares decreased by 11.05% to $67.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 411.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock declined by 11.03% to $0.28. The current volume of 26.3 million shares is 1342.6% of CooTek (Cayman)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
- UserTesting (NYSE:USER) stock declined by 10.68% to $9.46. UserTesting's stock is trading at a volume of 884.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 214.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares fell 10.39% to $7.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.9 million shares, making up 264.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 billion.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares decreased by 10.14% to $10.11. As of 12:30 EST, Cepton's stock is trading at a volume of 101.4K, which is 17.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
