12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares increased by 28.1% to $7.56 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Aerie Pharmaceuticals's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 193.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares rose 26.6% to $1.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 222.0K shares, making up 101.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.1 million.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares rose 20.96% to $33.15. Trading volume for Schrodinger's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 181.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares moved upwards by 17.28% to $47.09. Trading volume for Lantheus Holdings's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 608.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares increased by 16.74% to $15.03. The company's market cap stands at $296.2 million.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares moved upwards by 16.38% to $5.43. As of 12:30 EST, Tabula Rasa HealthCare's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 232.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares declined by 55.7% to $1.94 during Friday's regular session. Baudax Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 90.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock decreased by 18.88% to $2.02. ATI Physical Therapy's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 200.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $398.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares decreased by 17.87% to $41.98. As of 12:30 EST, Joint's stock is trading at a volume of 386.3K, which is 234.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $605.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock decreased by 11.21% to $9.31. Macrogenics's stock is trading at a volume of 673.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock decreased by 9.75% to $50.5. As of 12:30 EST, Apollo Medical Hlgs's stock is trading at a volume of 302.3K, which is 75.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares decreased by 9.7% to $7.17. The company's market cap stands at $197.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

