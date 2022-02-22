12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock rose 15.0% to $20.84 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's stock is 35.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3096.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares increased by 14.1% to $7.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 13.67% to $2.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock rose 8.58% to $3.92. The current volume of 344.5K shares is 54.8% of Lottery.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.4 million.
- Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) shares increased by 7.9% to $8.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 500.2K, which is 88.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 7.16% to $2.23. As of 12:30 EST, Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 147.8K, which is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
Losers
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 38.9% to $2.61 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 164.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares fell 31.82% to $7.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 78.5K shares, making up 406.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) stock declined by 27.43% to $12.87. The current volume of 117.5K shares is 582.0% of FAT Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) stock fell 21.19% to $8.45. The company's market cap stands at $138.4 million.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) shares decreased by 19.23% to $30.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares, making up 335.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares declined by 15.37% to $0.5. Trading volume for LAIX's stock is 77.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
