 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:16pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock rose 15.0% to $20.84 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's stock is 35.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3096.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares increased by 14.1% to $7.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 13.67% to $2.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock rose 8.58% to $3.92. The current volume of 344.5K shares is 54.8% of Lottery.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.4 million.
  • Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) shares increased by 7.9% to $8.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 500.2K, which is 88.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 7.16% to $2.23. As of 12:30 EST, Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 147.8K, which is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

 

Losers

  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 38.9% to $2.61 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 164.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares fell 31.82% to $7.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 78.5K shares, making up 406.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) stock declined by 27.43% to $12.87. The current volume of 117.5K shares is 582.0% of FAT Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) stock fell 21.19% to $8.45. The company's market cap stands at $138.4 million.
  • Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) shares decreased by 19.23% to $30.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares, making up 335.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares declined by 15.37% to $0.5. Trading volume for LAIX's stock is 77.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FAT + DOGZ)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Pare Losses; Meritor Shares Spike Higher
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com