12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock rose 25.0% to $4.33 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Ocugen's stock is trading at a volume of 42.0 million, which is 324.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $861.4 million.
- Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares moved upwards by 13.94% to $8.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 387.2K shares, making up 107.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.7 million.
- Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares increased by 13.61% to $25.37. As of 12:30 EST, Privia Health Group's stock is trading at a volume of 941.6K, which is 145.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock moved upwards by 12.5% to $4.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 53.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) shares increased by 11.35% to $2.03. Hillstream BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 203.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares rose 10.58% to $4.7. As of 12:30 EST, 89bio's stock is trading at a volume of 107.0K, which is 65.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares fell 34.3% to $0.14 during Tuesday's regular session. Zosano Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 28.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 632.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock fell 31.68% to $9.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.3 million, which is 293.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.2 million.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares decreased by 30.7% to $2.67. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 486.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.8 million.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock declined by 27.24% to $4.79. Allarity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 231.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 476.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares decreased by 17.55% to $0.47. Trading volume for Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is 86.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) stock decreased by 16.01% to $20.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 55.2K, which is 58.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
