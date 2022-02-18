12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 21.3% to $0.82 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 358.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock rose 8.43% to $1.8. The current volume of 820.0K shares is 505.9% of First High-School Edu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock rose 8.4% to $24.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 167.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock increased by 6.65% to $31.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.8K shares, making up 85.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $628.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock rose 6.42% to $13.75. The current volume of 132.7K shares is 112.5% of Jakks Pacific's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $130.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) shares increased by 5.44% to $8.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 94.3K, which is 134.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares fell 20.2% to $0.62 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 11.1 million shares is 651.5% of Mullen Automotive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares declined by 16.85% to $18.34. DraftKings's stock is trading at a volume of 51.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 235.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares fell 16.42% to $6.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 166.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $312.9 million.
- Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) stock fell 14.21% to $30.98. Universal Electronics's stock is trading at a volume of 93.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 152.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $405.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares decreased by 11.89% to $1.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 326.8K, which is 79.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock declined by 11.55% to $95.17. America's Car-Mart's stock is trading at a volume of 97.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 129.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $619.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Movers