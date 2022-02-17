 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock increased by 16.4% to $7.72 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 639.5K shares is 152.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.0 million.
  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares moved upwards by 12.11% to $3.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 330.7K shares, making up 140.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares increased by 11.94% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) shares increased by 10.89% to $159.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 424.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares increased by 9.72% to $0.57. Trading volume for Catalyst Biosciences's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares moved upwards by 9.03% to $1.81. Citius Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 129.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.3 million.

 

Losers

  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares decreased by 24.9% to $0.46 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 201.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock declined by 17.52% to $1.46. Trading volume for Yumanity Therapeutics's stock is 197.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 175.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock fell 17.41% to $5.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 951.2K shares, making up 309.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.7 million.
  • Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) shares declined by 16.67% to $2.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 271.0K shares, making up 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock fell 12.59% to $3.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 157.4K, which is 98.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.0 million.
  • Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) shares decreased by 12.51% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

