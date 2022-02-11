 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 1:32pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares moved upwards by 26.6% to $1.35 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Dermata Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 17.7 million, which is 7371.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock moved upwards by 22.43% to $1.91. Trading volume for Vaccinex's stock is 6.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 588.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
  • Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) shares increased by 15.41% to $19.32. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 80.9% of Oak Street Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares moved upwards by 13.98% to $26.17. Trading volume for I-MAB's stock is 430.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) stock increased by 12.86% to $7.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.3K shares, making up 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.0 million.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock moved upwards by 12.33% to $4.19. As of 12:30 EST, Viking Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 875.0K, which is 90.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $327.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

Losers

  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares fell 24.2% to $8.16 during Friday's regular session. Adagio Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.8 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares fell 19.63% to $0.45. ENDRA Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 324.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) stock declined by 17.4% to $4.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 662.1K shares, making up 81.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares decreased by 14.44% to $121.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.1 million, which is 556.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares fell 10.19% to $17.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 762.9K shares, making up 1088.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.0 million.
  • Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) stock declined by 10.0% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

