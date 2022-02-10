 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 2:51pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares moved upwards by 26.1% to $1.35 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 17.5 million shares is 7266.3% of Dermata Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares increased by 20.53% to $1.88. As of 12:30 EST, Vaccinex's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1 million, which is 560.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
  • Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) stock moved upwards by 15.02% to $19.25. Trading volume for Oak Street Health's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares rose 14.67% to $26.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 414.0K, which is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares increased by 13.74% to $7.33. Trading volume for Pulse Biosciences's stock is 213.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 196.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.0 million.
  • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares rose 13.47% to $7.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.6 million.

 

Losers

  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock decreased by 24.1% to $8.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Adagio Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million, which is 84.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $910.0 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares decreased by 19.65% to $0.45. As of 12:30 EST, ENDRA Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 999.0K, which is 314.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) stock decreased by 18.05% to $4.5. InnovAge Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 617.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 75.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares declined by 14.3% to $121.2. As of 12:30 EST, Seagen's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 542.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock declined by 10.46% to $17.06. Trading volume for Vera Therapeutics's stock is 718.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1025.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.9 million.
  • Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) shares decreased by 10.0% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

