12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $4.51 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 31.3 million shares is 134.2% of DiDi Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.3 billion.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock rose 12.12% to $17.85. Blue Bird's stock is trading at a volume of 81.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock moved upwards by 11.12% to $1.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.9 million, which is 193.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares rose 10.78% to $3.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 539.2K shares, making up 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.4 million.
- TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares moved upwards by 10.68% to $17.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 156.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose 10.62% to $25.61. Trading volume for Blink Charging's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock decreased by 15.1% to $13.33 during Thursday's regular session. Tritium DCFC's stock is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares decreased by 11.2% to $3.92. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 588.9% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares fell 7.56% to $3.06. The current volume of 365.6K shares is 74.9% of Performant Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $211.5 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 6.2% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock fell 4.83% to $5.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 911.2K shares, making up 144.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock decreased by 4.83% to $165.82. Trading volume for Herc Holdings's stock is 124.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
