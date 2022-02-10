 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 2:52pm   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $4.51 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 31.3 million shares is 134.2% of DiDi Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.3 billion.
  • Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock rose 12.12% to $17.85. Blue Bird's stock is trading at a volume of 81.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock moved upwards by 11.12% to $1.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.9 million, which is 193.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares rose 10.78% to $3.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 539.2K shares, making up 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.4 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares moved upwards by 10.68% to $17.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 156.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose 10.62% to $25.61. Trading volume for Blink Charging's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock decreased by 15.1% to $13.33 during Thursday's regular session. Tritium DCFC's stock is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares decreased by 11.2% to $3.92. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 588.9% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares fell 7.56% to $3.06. The current volume of 365.6K shares is 74.9% of Performant Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $211.5 million.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 6.2% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock fell 4.83% to $5.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 911.2K shares, making up 144.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock decreased by 4.83% to $165.82. Trading volume for Herc Holdings's stock is 124.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BLBD + BLNK)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
5 Short Squeeze Candidate To Watch: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Tops List, EVgo, Indonesia Energy Corp And More
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
20 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Choose From: Which One Is For You?
Looking At Blink Charging's Recent Whale Trades
Blue Bird's Return On Capital Employed Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com