12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 2:51pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares moved upwards by 25.1% to $4.39 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, IronNet's stock is trading at a volume of 55.5 million, which is 3523.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $389.4 million.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 23.86% to $10.33. Cleanspark's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 393.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock increased by 16.13% to $180.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.2 million, which is 276.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock increased by 13.97% to $69.56. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 98.1% of Asana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 13.64% to $5.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.9 million, which is 148.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.1 million.
  • IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock rose 12.82% to $16.1. As of 12:30 EST, IonQ's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 50.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares decreased by 43.1% to $2.81 during Thursday's regular session. Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1381.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock declined by 29.89% to $4.13. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 497.8% of EMCORE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $153.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares declined by 17.83% to $73.75. Impinj's stock is trading at a volume of 551.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMSP) shares declined by 17.83% to $13.23.
  • TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares decreased by 17.66% to $11.8. As of 12:30 EST, TTM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 182.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares decreased by 10.49% to $0.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 570.5K shares, making up 212.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

