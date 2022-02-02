 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 2:22pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock increased by 14.2% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.6 million shares, making up 418.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.0 million.
  • Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares rose 11.65% to $9.85. Trading volume for Pharming's stock is 54.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 536.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.9 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares increased by 10.66% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 263.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares moved upwards by 10.37% to $1.6. The current volume of 7.4 million shares is 5410.2% of Entasis Therapeutics Hldg's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million.
  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock rose 9.13% to $8.72. The company's market cap stands at $303.5 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCP) stock increased by 8.15% to $6.76.
  •  

Losers

  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock decreased by 55.2% to $0.67 during Wednesday's regular session. LogicBio Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3512.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock declined by 15.33% to $10.72. The company's market cap stands at $294.4 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock decreased by 14.11% to $3.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 966.5K, which is 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares fell 14.03% to $1.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115.7K shares, making up 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares fell 13.18% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares declined by 12.89% to $0.89. Trading volume for GBS's stock is 153.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 15.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

