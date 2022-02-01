12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock rose 25.6% to $1.42 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Windtree Therapeutics's stock is 652.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 361.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares rose 20.05% to $4.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 444.3K, which is 104.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock increased by 19.46% to $4.05. The current volume of 28.1 million shares is 164.5% of Biofrontera's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $60.9 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares moved upwards by 18.67% to $0.26. As of 12:30 EST, Brickell Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock increased by 18.61% to $7.21. Trading volume for Cortexyme's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.4 million.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares increased by 17.38% to $13.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 738.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.2 million.
Losers
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares decreased by 20.9% to $0.93 during Tuesday's regular session. Sio Gene Therapies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 575.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock declined by 13.96% to $11.26. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 576.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $855.5 million.
- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares decreased by 7.83% to $12.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 118.0K, which is 101.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $679.2 million.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares fell 7.68% to $0.6. Trading volume for Calithera Biosciences's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 131.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) stock fell 7.36% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.
- Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares declined by 7.11% to $10.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.0 million.
