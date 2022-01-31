12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares moved upwards by 26.6% to $0.83 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 67.3% of BEST's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $321.4 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock increased by 26.52% to $4.77. The current volume of 40.1 million shares is 2064.4% of FGI Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock rose 25.19% to $4.92. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 76.7% of Singularity Future's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 24.55% to $6.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 837.5K shares, making up 7.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 24.46% to $2.34. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 101.4% of Romeo Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.6 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock moved upwards by 17.82% to $3.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 214.8K, which is 37.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.6 million.
Losers
- P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) shares declined by 8.3% to $5.87 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) stock decreased by 7.38% to $11.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares declined by 7.23% to $15.4. Trading volume for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is 288.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 106.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $286.5 million.
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock decreased by 6.52% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.9 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 4.67% to $0.44. Trading volume for Pyxis Tankers's stock is 164.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares declined by 3.56% to $210.89. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 127.8% of L3Harris Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $41.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
