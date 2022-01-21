 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock increased by 11.3% to $26.97 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 56.2 million, which is 286.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBLP) stock rose 9.61% to $8.78.
  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $2.1. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 89.4% of D-MARKET Electronic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.5 million.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares rose 6.48% to $3.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 199.5K shares, making up 157.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million.
  • Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ:SNPO) stock rose 6.24% to $18.37. As of 12:30 EST, Snap One Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 76.4K, which is 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares rose 5.46% to $4.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 985.2K shares, making up 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $555.7 million.
  •  

Losers

  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares fell 18.6% to $1.87 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 130.2K shares, making up 621.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares fell 14.39% to $2.44. The current volume of 470.8K shares is 432.2% of BT Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 13.23% to $3.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 43.8 million, which is 141.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.3 million.
  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares declined by 12.11% to $4.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 400.8K shares, making up 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.6 million.
  • Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) stock fell 11.81% to $2.24. Cenntro Electric Group's stock is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $585.2 million.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares decreased by 10.79% to $0.66. As of 12:30 EST, Boqii Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 158.4K, which is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

