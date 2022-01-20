 Skip to main content

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares increased by 27.8% to $3.82 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, DatChat's stock is trading at a volume of 71.0 million, which is 1924.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million.
  • Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares moved upwards by 12.53% to $7.13. Opera's stock is trading at a volume of 170.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $821.5 million.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock moved upwards by 9.74% to $3.38. Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 352.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $832.7 million.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares rose 9.62% to $9.25. MoneyGram's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 131.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.3 million.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $8.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 117.3K, which is 57.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.9 million.
Losers

  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares decreased by 20.3% to $28.37 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 7.7 million shares is 576.7% of TaskUs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock fell 10.34% to $5.81. Trading volume for BTCS's stock is 959.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock declined by 7.05% to $1.32. As of 12:30 EST, American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock declined by 6.39% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) shares declined by 6.23% to $13.1. The current volume of 169.6K shares is 52.3% of TDCX's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares fell 5.94% to $2.06. As of 12:30 EST, AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 55.7K, which is 75.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

