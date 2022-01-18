 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:42pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares moved upwards by 71.1% to $0.36 during Tuesday's regular session. Brickell Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 172.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 6907.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares moved upwards by 34.34% to $6.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 50.1 million, which is 14497.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares increased by 15.04% to $3.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.7 million, which is 467.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares moved upwards by 8.29% to $7.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 89.0K, which is 302.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $4.88. As of 12:30 EST, OPKO Health's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million, which is 126.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock rose 7.69% to $2.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 78.9K shares, making up 55.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.3 million.
  •  

Losers

  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 59.4% to $0.22 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 12.8 million shares is 1389.8% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock fell 17.91% to $26.18. The current volume of 176.1K shares is 366.7% of Molecular Partners's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $845.1 million.
  • Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) shares decreased by 16.53% to $6.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.6K shares, making up 27.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares fell 13.48% to $28.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 306.7K, which is 52.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $763.6 million.
  • Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock fell 12.39% to $5.48. Trading volume for Cognition Therapeutics's stock is 104.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.
  • Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares declined by 12.2% to $10.47. The company's market cap stands at $277.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

