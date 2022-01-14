 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 17.8% to $4.16 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 121.5 million, which is 477.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $565.1 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock increased by 15.12% to $10.96. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares, making up 385.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock increased by 12.1% to $42.22. As of 12:31 EST, Las Vegas Sands's stock is trading at a volume of 32.4 million, which is 405.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 billion.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $0.51. The current volume of 463.8K shares is 15.7% of RISE Education Cayman's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock rose 8.14% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 617.5K, which is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.5 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $5.72. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 64.8% of Faraday Future's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.8 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock fell 13.4% to $12.06 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Brilliant Earth Group's stock is 689.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 179.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock decreased by 10.45% to $46.39. Trading volume for Revolve Gr's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 141.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares declined by 9.13% to $7.87. Trading volume for Vroom's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 91.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 8.73% to $3.5. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 42.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.6 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares fell 8.53% to $4.72. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 286.3K shares, making up 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.7 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock fell 8.25% to $9.04. Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 51.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ATER + BBIG)

30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com