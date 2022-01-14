12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 17.8% to $4.16 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 121.5 million, which is 477.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $565.1 million.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock increased by 15.12% to $10.96. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares, making up 385.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock increased by 12.1% to $42.22. As of 12:31 EST, Las Vegas Sands's stock is trading at a volume of 32.4 million, which is 405.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 billion.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $0.51. The current volume of 463.8K shares is 15.7% of RISE Education Cayman's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock rose 8.14% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 617.5K, which is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.5 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $5.72. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 64.8% of Faraday Future's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.8 million.
Losers
- Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock fell 13.4% to $12.06 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Brilliant Earth Group's stock is 689.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 179.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock decreased by 10.45% to $46.39. Trading volume for Revolve Gr's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 141.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares declined by 9.13% to $7.87. Trading volume for Vroom's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 91.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 8.73% to $3.5. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 42.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.6 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares fell 8.53% to $4.72. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 286.3K shares, making up 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.7 million.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock fell 8.25% to $9.04. Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 51.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.4 million.
