12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved upwards by 22.9% to $1.29 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 10.5 million, which is 278.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares moved upwards by 15.38% to $6.45. Planet Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 143.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares increased by 12.43% to $2.44. Trading volume for Armstrong Flooring's stock is 152.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 10.07% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares increased by 10.01% to $10.88. The current volume of 128.5K shares is 15.7% of Sidus Space's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $176.2 million.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares moved upwards by 5.77% to $2.65. The current volume of 645.4K shares is 52.4% of Spire Globall's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $369.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares fell 14.2% to $5.22 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.8 million, which is 185.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.6 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) stock fell 12.98% to $8.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 46.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares declined by 9.99% to $4.51. Singularity Future's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 66.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares declined by 9.37% to $4.77. As of 12:31 EST, Hyzon Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 131.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares decreased by 8.34% to $3.74. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 480.2K shares, making up 47.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 7.7% to $2.16. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 203.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 4.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

