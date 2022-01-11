 Skip to main content

9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares moved upwards by 21.5% to $6.49 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares, making up 731.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $519.4 million.
  • Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) shares rose 11.94% to $3.75. Trading volume for Advanced Human Imaging's stock is 149.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 5.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.0 million.
  • 111 (NASDAQ:YI) stock rose 10.72% to $3.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 101.6K, which is 44.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares declined by 8.9% to $0.92 during Tuesday's regular session. NewAge's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 169.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.
  • TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock declined by 8.32% to $0.68. The current volume of 119.7 million shares is 1691.1% of TDH Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) shares decreased by 5.52% to $29.13. Trading volume for Sprouts Farmers Market's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 83.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) shares declined by 5.28% to $13.78. The company's market cap stands at $312.0 million.
  • Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares decreased by 4.95% to $15.19. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.7K shares, making up 139.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND) stock decreased by 4.33% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $493.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

