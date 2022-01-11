12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock moved upwards by 20.7% to $7.29 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nutriband's stock is 6.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 169.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.
- Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares increased by 19.14% to $7.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.4 million, which is 178.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) stock rose 18.97% to $6.71. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 124.1K shares, making up 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.7 million.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares rose 17.58% to $25.28. Trading volume for Molecular Partners's stock is 357.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 1063.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $816.0 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock increased by 17.08% to $7.03. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 129.1K shares, making up 102.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.8 million.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares increased by 16.39% to $7.74. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 340.4K shares, making up 83.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $213.1 million.
Losers
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares fell 24.3% to $4.08 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 137.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares decreased by 11.56% to $14.66. Trading volume for Pacific Biosciences's stock is 9.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 382.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares fell 8.75% to $1.67. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 294.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock declined by 8.63% to $5.72. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 10.9% of Biofrontera's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $86.1 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares decreased by 8.6% to $0.5. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 172.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock declined by 8.56% to $5.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 7.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
