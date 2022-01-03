 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 1:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock moved upwards by 15.8% to $1.69 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 467.9K shares is 309.9% of Smart Share Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.5 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 15.51% to $3.3. As of 12:30 EST, Moxian (BVI)'s stock is trading at a volume of 161.5K, which is 67.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares rose 15.38% to $4.05. Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 521.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.6 million.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock increased by 13.73% to $26.34. Trading volume for Groupon's stock is 638.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $778.6 million.
  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares rose 13.15% to $2.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 69.0K, which is 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock rose 13.03% to $1.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 100.7K shares, making up 213.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
Losers

  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock declined by 9.5% to $5.43 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 7.25% to $0.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 6.66% to $7.85. As of 12:30 EST, Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 107.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $249.6 million.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares decreased by 5.62% to $29.76. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

