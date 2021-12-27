 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) stock moved upwards by 47.87% to $8.02 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 63.6 million shares is 153229.83% of Microbot Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) stock rose 31.1% to $17.33. CollPlant Biotechnologies's stock is trading at a volume of 429.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 802.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.8 million.
  • Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares rose 16.77% to $15.01. Trading volume for Cue Health's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 148.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock rose 14.22% to $4.99. As of 12:30 EST, HTG Molecular Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 125.1K, which is 292.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares moved upwards by 12.52% to $20.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.5 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares moved upwards by 11.79% to $10.52. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 698.08% of Co-Diagnostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $303.9 million.
Losers

  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares declined by 70.34% to $12.05 during Monday's regular session. BridgeBio Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 22.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2689.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock fell 21.27% to $2.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 959.5K, which is 442.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares decreased by 17.29% to $4.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 32.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock decreased by 16.76% to $1.61. As of 12:30 EST, Pluristem Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 945.6K, which is 476.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) stock decreased by 16.24% to $162.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 280.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 billion.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock fell 15.83% to $2.34. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 102.29% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

