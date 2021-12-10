11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares moved upwards by 15.84% to $1.1 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for BEST's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $426.6 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPIH) stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares moved upwards by 6.82% to $8.77. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) stock rose 6.61% to $20.64. The company's market cap stands at $283.4 million.
- Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock increased by 6.31% to $13.47. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 billion.
Losers
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock declined by 16.46% to $5.92 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Mesa Air Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 910.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock decreased by 11.46% to $19.09. Tecnoglass's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 503.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $910.1 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 11.25% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.7 million, which is 767.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares decreased by 9.64% to $4.5. Trading volume for China Recycling Energy's stock is 74.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 109.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) shares declined by 7.27% to $86.11. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.
