12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares increased by 26.54% to $5.12 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Virpax Pharmaceuticals's stock is 20.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2590.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
- Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) shares moved upwards by 25.33% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock rose 18.43% to $53.97. Trading volume for Inotiv's stock is 256.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares rose 14.46% to $9.78. The current volume of 742.9K shares is 73.79% of Theravance Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $720.4 million.
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) shares increased by 12.75% to $11.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.9 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock increased by 11.94% to $0.76. As of 12:30 EST, electroCore's stock is trading at a volume of 461.8K, which is 38.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
Losers
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares fell 44.55% to $7.98 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 351.11% of Radius Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $377.5 million.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) shares decreased by 21.99% to $17.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 680.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock fell 13.74% to $2.75. Ensysce Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 12.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 396.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million.
- Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares declined by 10.05% to $15.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.7 million.
- Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) shares decreased by 7.87% to $4.45. As of 12:30 EST, Talis Biomedical's stock is trading at a volume of 152.8K, which is 78.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.9 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock declined by 7.18% to $1.81. Trading volume for Solid Biosciences's stock is 5.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 310.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.6 million.
