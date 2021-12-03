 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares rose 7.61% to $5.23 during Friday's regular session. Quest Resource Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 83.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 109.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares increased by 6.19% to $1.15. The current volume of 468.3K shares is 48.66% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) shares increased by 4.11% to $17.95. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock increased by 4.11% to $16.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 67.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock declined by 16.77% to $10.4 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock decreased by 16.74% to $6.5. The current volume of 88.8 million shares is 464.79% of DiDi Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.3 billion.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 15.52% to $5.12. Trading volume for ReneSola's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.1 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 15.43% to $1.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 318.5K shares, making up 33.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 14.62% to $0.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.7 million, which is 61.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.7 million.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares fell 13.59% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AEHL + AUR)

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Verizon, Pfizer And More
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com