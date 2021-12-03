10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares rose 7.61% to $5.23 during Friday's regular session. Quest Resource Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 83.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 109.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares increased by 6.19% to $1.15. The current volume of 468.3K shares is 48.66% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) shares increased by 4.11% to $17.95. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock increased by 4.11% to $16.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 67.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
-
Losers
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock declined by 16.77% to $10.4 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock decreased by 16.74% to $6.5. The current volume of 88.8 million shares is 464.79% of DiDi Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.3 billion.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 15.52% to $5.12. Trading volume for ReneSola's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.1 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 15.43% to $1.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 318.5K shares, making up 33.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 14.62% to $0.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.7 million, which is 61.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.7 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares fell 13.59% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers