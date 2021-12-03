 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock increased by 18.49% to $84.17 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Marvell Technology's stock is 33.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 562.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $13.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.8K shares, making up 10.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $566.7 million.
  • Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares increased by 7.31% to $10.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 113.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $65.44. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 273.93% of Smartsheet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock increased by 4.94% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $6.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million.
  •  

Losers

  • DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares fell 40.21% to $139.82 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for DocuSign's stock is 48.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2086.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 31.08% to $1.02. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud's stock is 975.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 466.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares fell 27.56% to $65.92. Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 223.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares fell 25.24% to $48.71. The current volume of 859.8K shares is 284.94% of Domo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock fell 16.99% to $0.55. Trading volume for CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 394.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 14.81% to $0.68. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 31.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + ASAN)

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling
Why AMD Shares Are Falling
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Asana Whale Trades For December 03
Asana Shares Plunge Post Q3 Beat Due To Slower Growth, Mixed Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com