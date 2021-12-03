12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock increased by 18.49% to $84.17 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Marvell Technology's stock is 33.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 562.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $13.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.8K shares, making up 10.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $566.7 million.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares increased by 7.31% to $10.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 113.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $65.44. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 273.93% of Smartsheet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock increased by 4.94% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $6.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million.
Losers
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares fell 40.21% to $139.82 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for DocuSign's stock is 48.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2086.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 31.08% to $1.02. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud's stock is 975.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 466.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares fell 27.56% to $65.92. Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 223.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares fell 25.24% to $48.71. The current volume of 859.8K shares is 284.94% of Domo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock fell 16.99% to $0.55. Trading volume for CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 394.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 14.81% to $0.68. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 31.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
