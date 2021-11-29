8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares increased by 10.01% to $10.22 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 139.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $745.1 million.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares increased by 7.66% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares rose 7.2% to $7.89. Trading volume for RCM Technologies's stock is 132.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock increased by 7.08% to $3.78. Trading volume for Safe Bulkers's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $459.8 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock increased by 7.0% to $9.47. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 125.87% of Golden Ocean Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
-
Losers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares decreased by 13.44% to $1.16 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, TOMI Environmental Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 573.6K, which is 238.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares fell 9.93% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $210.9 million.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares decreased by 8.01% to $4.48. Trading volume for Spire Globall's stock is 678.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 39.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $599.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers