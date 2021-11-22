12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock moved upwards by 95.32% to $9.61 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for iSpecimen's stock is 70.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 106182.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
- MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) stock increased by 23.86% to $4.36. Trading volume for MultiPlan's stock is 7.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 165.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares rose 14.5% to $7.14. Provention Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1194.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $452.8 million.
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) stock increased by 13.11% to $31.45. The current volume of 310.9K shares is 234.09% of Stoke Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock increased by 11.94% to $1.12. As of 12:30 EST, Athersys's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 131.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.6 million.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock rose 10.43% to $11.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.5 million.
Losers
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares fell 28.2% to $6.34 during Monday's regular session. Gracell Biotechnologies's stock is trading at a volume of 787.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 601.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.9 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares fell 26.71% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock decreased by 24.65% to $19.97. As of 12:30 EST, Oramed Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 261.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $759.5 million.
- Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) stock declined by 17.07% to $18.66. The company's market cap stands at $530.1 million.
- Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares fell 16.88% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $871.0 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock decreased by 16.67% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 418.3K, which is 838.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
