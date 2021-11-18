12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares moved upwards by 78.87% to $38.06 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.1 million shares, making up 3265.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares increased by 13.5% to $41.89. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 491.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock increased by 11.38% to $4.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 749.7K shares, making up 80.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares increased by 11.28% to $70.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 227.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock moved upwards by 10.54% to $4.04. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 273.39% of 180 Life Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock rose 10.35% to $5.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.1 million shares, making up 1737.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.2 million.
-
Losers
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) shares fell 19.77% to $1.87 during Thursday's regular session. Odonate Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 763.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares declined by 18.27% to $8.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 356.1K, which is 565.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares decreased by 15.67% to $0.73. Trading volume for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 277.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares decreased by 13.87% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock fell 13.42% to $31.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.2 million, which is 536.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock fell 11.92% to $10.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.8 million shares, making up 154.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers