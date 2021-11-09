11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock rose 33.03% to $102.44 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Roblox's stock is 57.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 778.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) stock moved upwards by 27.74% to $3.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 38.2 million, which is 7162.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares rose 8.65% to $7.59. Zynga's stock is trading at a volume of 28.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock rose 7.82% to $6.41. As of 12:30 EST, Scienjoy Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 102.8K, which is 80.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.5 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock increased by 7.49% to $4.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 777.8K, which is 54.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock increased by 6.68% to $3.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 84.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares declined by 13.69% to $3.36 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, National CineMedia's stock is trading at a volume of 866.3K, which is 108.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares declined by 13.6% to $3.05. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 163.64% of Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock decreased by 11.01% to $40.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 21.0 million, which is 32.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock declined by 9.68% to $1.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 533.6K, which is 42.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.
- Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) shares decreased by 8.76% to $3.23. As of 12:30 EST, Marchex's stock is trading at a volume of 177.5K, which is 329.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
