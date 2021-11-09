12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) stock rose 35.73% to $123.44 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for New Relic's stock is 4.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 841.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock moved upwards by 15.01% to $7.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.3 million shares, making up 10200.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.5 million.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock rose 14.68% to $166.58. Trading volume for Five9's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 153.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares moved upwards by 13.61% to $6.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) stock rose 12.72% to $31.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares increased by 7.07% to $95.03. The current volume of 10.1 million shares is 248.57% of Trade Desk's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares decreased by 15.56% to $32.52 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Ebix's stock is 455.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 286.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) shares declined by 14.31% to $20.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock decreased by 12.67% to $29.59. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 176.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares fell 11.5% to $203.04. Trading volume for PayPal Holdings's stock is 42.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 499.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares fell 10.57% to $6.62. Trading volume for Velodyne Lidar's stock is 7.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 225.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock declined by 8.92% to $5.21. The current volume of 150.1K shares is 92.37% of CPS Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
