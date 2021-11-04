10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock moved upwards by 19.55% to $32.34 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 240.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock increased by 19.4% to $11.11. Yellow's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 287.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock moved upwards by 14.26% to $7.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 436.1K, which is 443.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock increased by 12.78% to $14.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.6 million shares, making up 187.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares rose 11.03% to $20.72. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 103.39% of Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares rose 10.77% to $9.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 155.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock fell 11.52% to $20.36 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 373.9K shares is 159.86% of Manitowoc Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares declined by 11.3% to $33.74. Trading volume for Deluxe's stock is 320.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) stock declined by 10.81% to $103.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.2K shares, making up 198.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) shares fell 8.57% to $77.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
