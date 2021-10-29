 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock increased by 14.86% to $2.12 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.5 million shares, making up 330.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.3 million.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares rose 12.52% to $28.58. Trading volume for QuantumScape's stock is 26.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 284.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 11.93% to $1.97. Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 39.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 9.18% to $0.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 436.0 million shares, making up 810.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock rose 8.24% to $8.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares increased by 7.78% to $11.76. Trading volume for Arcimoto's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 123.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $439.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock fell 35.08% to $5.85 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 463.2K shares, making up 158.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $522.1 million.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) stock declined by 19.5% to $26.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.3K shares, making up 188.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $976.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock decreased by 13.78% to $36.06. Frontdoor's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 387.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) stock fell 11.61% to $28.49. Haverty Furniture Cos's stock is trading at a volume of 378.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 185.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares fell 8.43% to $80.54. As of 12:30 EST, Grand Canyon Education's stock is trading at a volume of 391.7K, which is 135.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares declined by 8.26% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

