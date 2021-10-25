12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock moved upwards by 92.6% to $4.18 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Remark Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 257.6 million, which is 6100.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.3 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock rose 25.34% to $41.21. Trading volume for Live Ventures's stock is 93.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 306.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock increased by 22.16% to $0.37. Trading volume for Meten Holding Gr's stock is 221.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 966.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares moved upwards by 14.88% to $10.68. The company's market cap stands at $121.1 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares rose 14.55% to $1.53. The current volume of 15.9 million shares is 365.6% of Genius Brands Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.9 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $4.46. Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 251.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.8 million.
Losers
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares declined by 18.8% to $2.16 during Monday's regular session. Yunhong CTI's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 222.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock decreased by 10.28% to $3.98. Casper Sleep's stock is trading at a volume of 943.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 150.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.7 million.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares decreased by 8.62% to $7.95. The current volume of 107.9K shares is 56.97% of GreenTree Hospitality Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.2 million.
- Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) shares fell 8.29% to $32.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares decreased by 7.73% to $4.71. The current volume of 477.3K shares is 70.17% of D-MARKET Electronic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares declined by 7.1% to $1.31. Skillful Craftsman's stock is trading at a volume of 119.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
