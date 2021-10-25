 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock moved upwards by 92.6% to $4.18 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Remark Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 257.6 million, which is 6100.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.3 million.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock rose 25.34% to $41.21. Trading volume for Live Ventures's stock is 93.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 306.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock increased by 22.16% to $0.37. Trading volume for Meten Holding Gr's stock is 221.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 966.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares moved upwards by 14.88% to $10.68. The company's market cap stands at $121.1 million.
  • Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares rose 14.55% to $1.53. The current volume of 15.9 million shares is 365.6% of Genius Brands Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.9 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $4.46. Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 251.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares declined by 18.8% to $2.16 during Monday's regular session. Yunhong CTI's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 222.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock decreased by 10.28% to $3.98. Casper Sleep's stock is trading at a volume of 943.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 150.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.7 million.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares decreased by 8.62% to $7.95. The current volume of 107.9K shares is 56.97% of GreenTree Hospitality Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.2 million.
  • Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) shares fell 8.29% to $32.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares decreased by 7.73% to $4.71. The current volume of 477.3K shares is 70.17% of D-MARKET Electronic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares declined by 7.1% to $1.31. Skillful Craftsman's stock is trading at a volume of 119.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CTIB + CSPR)

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com