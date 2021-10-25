 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares increased by 14.64% to $2.08 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 7.2 million shares is 300.39% of Jaguar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares moved upwards by 13.49% to $1.43. The current volume of 240.9K shares is 388.15% of Avenue Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock rose 13.34% to $3.35. Progenity's stock is trading at a volume of 92.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 194.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.3 million.
  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) shares increased by 12.36% to $2.04. As of 12:30 EST, Xeris Biopharma Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 125.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $256.2 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock rose 11.11% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $165.1 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock moved upwards by 10.41% to $2.12. As of 12:30 EST, Kiromic BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 4373.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares fell 39.33% to $3.33 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 865.8K, which is 80.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million.
  • Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock declined by 37.09% to $4.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.0 million, which is 1333.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.4 million.
  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock declined by 10.98% to $7.83. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 154.26% of Esperion Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.2 million.
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock fell 10.4% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
  • Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares declined by 9.85% to $13.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 898.4K shares, making up 94.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $999.8 million.
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares declined by 8.17% to $18.33. Trading volume for INmune Bio's stock is 118.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 26.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $327.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

