12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares rose 16.9% to $3.32 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.
  • 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares moved upwards by 16.11% to $9.15. 23andMe Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 13.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 787.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares moved upwards by 10.79% to $0.98. The current volume of 11.8 million shares is 57.81% of Sesen Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.7 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock moved upwards by 9.01% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 68.9K, which is 120.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.3 million.
  • Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $24.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $870.5 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock moved upwards by 7.45% to $8.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 224.1K, which is 89.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $462.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares declined by 8.96% to $2.17 during Friday's regular session. Kala Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.7 million.
  • Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares declined by 7.97% to $33.7. As of 12:30 EST, Relay Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 475.3K, which is 59.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares fell 7.85% to $10.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock decreased by 7.69% to $1.08. As of 12:30 EST, Ardelyx's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
  • TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) shares declined by 6.97% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $153.6 million.
  • Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares decreased by 6.46% to $0.19. The current volume of 37.3 million shares is 598.82% of Teligent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

