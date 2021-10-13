 Skip to main content

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares rose 16.24% to $9.16 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 11.1 million shares is 194.17% of Paltalk's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million.
  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock rose 12.85% to $30.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 159.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares increased by 12.79% to $2.82. Trading volume for NextPlay Technologies's stock is 4.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 690.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.8 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares rose 12.11% to $4.55. As of 12:30 EST, Grom Social Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 14.1 million, which is 242.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.
  • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares increased by 8.62% to $12.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 905.9K, which is 72.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) stock increased by 7.22% to $348.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 103.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares decreased by 10.13% to $3.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 164.0K shares is 150.34% of Scienjoy Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 million.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock fell 5.9% to $7.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

