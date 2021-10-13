12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares increased by 16.92% to $3.16 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) stock rose 15.62% to $31.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 54.5K, which is 192.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.7 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares moved upwards by 15.21% to $2.12. As of 12:30 EST, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 12.5 million, which is 533.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.
- Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) stock moved upwards by 14.58% to $31.82. Relay Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 490.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares increased by 13.59% to $0.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.0 million, which is 30.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.2 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock increased by 13.32% to $2.05. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 72.42% of Aditxt's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
Losers
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares decreased by 30.36% to $0.53 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Regulus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 13.5 million, which is 1454.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares decreased by 28.18% to $2.96. NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 394.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares decreased by 19.53% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.4 million, which is 120.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock declined by 17.09% to $6.31. The current volume of 770.9K shares is 5478.92% of Rezolute's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares declined by 15.63% to $5.4. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 356.45% of Neuronetics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $142.1 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares declined by 13.19% to $9.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 72.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.7 million.
