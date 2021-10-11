12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares increased by 92.43% to $35.1 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 28.5 million, which is 2824.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) stock increased by 75.05% to $8.07. Trading volume for Adamas Pharmaceuticals's stock is 27.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 13517.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $367.9 million.
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares rose 61.07% to $9.31. The current volume of 23.6 million shares is 2149.29% of Flexion Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $468.2 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares moved upwards by 37.77% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 80.5 million, which is 401.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.8 million.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares increased by 18.87% to $11.59. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 415.97% of Ocular Therapeutix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.5 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock moved upwards by 17.35% to $2.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.6 million shares, making up 128.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
Losers
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock declined by 13.49% to $4.8 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Voyager Therapeutics's stock is 13.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 310.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.1 million.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock fell 11.87% to $10.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.3 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares decreased by 9.59% to $2.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 60.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares declined by 9.35% to $25.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $651.5 million.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares fell 7.28% to $21.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 621.4K, which is 218.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.4 million.
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) stock decreased by 7.27% to $12.0. The current volume of 182.6K shares is 38.48% of Lyell Immunopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
