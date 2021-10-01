 Skip to main content

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock moved upwards by 14.07% to $3.52 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 771.6K, which is 90.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.1 million.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares moved upwards by 12.33% to $4.17. Salem Media Group's stock is trading at a volume of 635.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 246.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock rose 8.91% to $8.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 506.0K shares, making up 31.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $453.7 million.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $36.55. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 93.46% of TripAdvisor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares rose 7.74% to $2.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 77.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) stock moved upwards by 6.49% to $39.66. The current volume of 636.4K shares is 90.13% of Yelp's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock fell 13.0% to $3.48 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares, making up 473.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares decreased by 7.72% to $10.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 435.4K shares, making up 13.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock declined by 7.32% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

