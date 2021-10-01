12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares rose 11.55% to $25.3 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for SunPower's stock is 7.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 263.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock increased by 8.85% to $7.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 24.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.7 million.
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares increased by 8.04% to $4.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 86.9K, which is 522.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock increased by 7.64% to $5.77. QuickLogic's stock is trading at a volume of 97.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 166.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares increased by 7.23% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.8 million.
- StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock rose 6.71% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.9 million.
Losers
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares declined by 15.32% to $11.56 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.4 million.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares declined by 10.18% to $7.77. Trading volume for Communications Systems's stock is 316.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares decreased by 10.17% to $3.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.0K shares, making up 203.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares declined by 9.55% to $18.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares fell 6.84% to $5.38. As of 12:30 EST, Meta Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 32.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock decreased by 6.44% to $32.48. The company's market cap stands at $365.0 million.
