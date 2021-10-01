 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares rose 11.55% to $25.3 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for SunPower's stock is 7.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 263.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock increased by 8.85% to $7.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 24.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.7 million.
  • Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares increased by 8.04% to $4.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 86.9K, which is 522.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock increased by 7.64% to $5.77. QuickLogic's stock is trading at a volume of 97.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 166.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares increased by 7.23% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.8 million.
  • StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock rose 6.71% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares declined by 15.32% to $11.56 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.4 million.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares declined by 10.18% to $7.77. Trading volume for Communications Systems's stock is 316.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares decreased by 10.17% to $3.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.0K shares, making up 203.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares declined by 9.55% to $18.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares fell 6.84% to $5.38. As of 12:30 EST, Meta Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 32.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock decreased by 6.44% to $32.48. The company's market cap stands at $365.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AUID + ARQQ)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com