11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock moved upwards by 11.92% to $12.2 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Indie Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 387.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock moved upwards by 9.12% to $3.69. Red Cat Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 12.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.9 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock increased by 8.98% to $14.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.5 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 8.13% to $9.04. Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 12.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.8 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares increased by 7.93% to $4.49. Trading volume for Data Storage's stock is 98.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 4.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock rose 6.75% to $0.6. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 45.79% of Borqs Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.
Losers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock decreased by 12.61% to $6.91 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Bit Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million, which is 62.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.1 million.
- Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) stock declined by 9.25% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares declined by 8.82% to $8.7. As of 12:30 EST, Sigmatron International's stock is trading at a volume of 251.9K, which is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares decreased by 8.43% to $5.76. The current volume of 283.0K shares is 414.39% of PCTEL's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock decreased by 8.08% to $7.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $941.2 million.
