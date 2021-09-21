12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock rose 13.85% to $23.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 27.9 million shares is 331.65% of QuantumScape's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 13.12% to $13.27. The current volume of 47.7 million shares is 297.33% of Aterian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.8 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock moved upwards by 10.67% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 167.1K, which is 10.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares rose 9.76% to $9.55. The company's market cap stands at $155.2 million.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares moved upwards by 9.51% to $5.18. Blue Apron Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 905.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.8 million.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock moved upwards by 8.59% to $26.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 billion.
Losers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 10.31% to $6.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 22.6 million shares is 51.09% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.3 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) shares decreased by 10.12% to $8.17. The company's market cap stands at $904.5 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares fell 6.4% to $6.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 326.2K shares, making up 36.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
- Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) stock decreased by 5.78% to $56.55. As of 12:30 EST, Xometry's stock is trading at a volume of 133.6K, which is 38.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock fell 5.17% to $9.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 810.0K, which is 25.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.6 million.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock decreased by 5.06% to $45.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 553.0K, which is 73.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
