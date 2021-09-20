 Skip to main content

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
10 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares increased by 7.48% to $4.85 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.3K shares, making up 44.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) stock increased by 6.84% to $13.9. As of 12:30 EST, Primis Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 74.8K, which is 94.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.0 million.
  • Texas Community (NASDAQ:TCBS) stock rose 6.6% to $15.9. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
  • Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock increased by 4.01% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares decreased by 12.51% to $36.05 during Monday's regular session. Prudential's stock is trading at a volume of 218.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 billion.
  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock fell 11.76% to $1.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 701.2K shares, making up 88.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) shares decreased by 11.61% to $3.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 687.2K shares, making up 164.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $761.8 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock fell 11.38% to $4.05. The current volume of 355.8K shares is 69.77% of Diginex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.1 million.
  • X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock declined by 11.05% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $229.9 million.
  • Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) shares fell 10.59% to $2.15. As of 12:30 EST, Grupo Supervielle's stock is trading at a volume of 486.0K, which is 96.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.8 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

