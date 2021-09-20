 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares increased by 13.83% to $29.86 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.4 million, which is 240.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock moved upwards by 12.87% to $2.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares, making up 6732.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) stock increased by 10.0% to $4.29. The current volume of 253.2K shares is 166.37% of Five Star Senior Living's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $136.2 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock rose 8.87% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock rose 8.51% to $3.57. Synlogic's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3254.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $186.9 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock moved upwards by 7.11% to $3.16. The current volume of 145.1K shares is 9.39% of Ensysce Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock decreased by 28.11% to $16.47 during Monday's regular session. BeyondSpring's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.2 million.
  • Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock fell 20.44% to $22.66. The company's market cap stands at $587.7 million.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares decreased by 19.34% to $14.14. The current volume of 6.5 million shares is 1183.5% of Protagonist Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.3 million.
  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) stock declined by 16.37% to $10.02. The current volume of 158.7K shares is 79.8% of Codex DNA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.5 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock declined by 16.06% to $4.31. Trading volume for Scopus BioPharma's stock is 111.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock fell 13.7% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.

 

 

 

